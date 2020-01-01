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Open Banking

Open Banking

5 open banking use cases beyond banks and fintechs
5 open banking use cases beyond banks and fintechs
3 min read
Open Banking
What your payers really think about Variable Recurring Payments
What your payers really think about Variable Recurring Payments

We surveyed 2,500 UK payers to uncover their knowledge and appetite for VRPs

3 min read
Direct Debit
Open banking is not just for fintechs
Open banking is not just for fintechs

Embarking on a payments innovation like open banking can be daunting for non-financial services people. In this guest blog, Cuckoo's Alexander Fenton explains how the benefits offered by open banking make it well worth investigating.

2 min read
Open Banking
Open banking turns fintech into lifestyle tech
Open banking turns fintech into lifestyle tech

In this guest blog, Nude’s CMO Yoann Pavy discusses how open banking is helping Nude's customers meet their financial goals (without having to give up avocado on toast).

2 min read
Open Banking
Five open banking insights on its fifth anniversary
Five open banking insights on its fifth anniversary

Open banking in the UK hits another milestone

3 min read
Open Banking
A new era for payer experience
A new era for payer experience

Payments are mission-critical. And so is your payer experience.

3 min read
International Payments
How open banking simplifies income verification
How open banking simplifies income verification

With open banking Income verification no longer takes days or weeks but seconds!

4 min read
Open Banking
5 Open Banking Examples for Customer Retention
5 Open Banking Examples for Customer Retention

Increase your customer retention with our 5 Open Banking examples.

3 min read
Open Banking
Finance is getting fairer thanks to open banking
Finance is getting fairer thanks to open banking

In this guest blog, Plend's James Pursaill discusses how the start up is reinventing the loans landscape through the greater transparency and data capabilities offered by open banking.

3 min read
Open Banking
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
9 min read
Open Banking
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
6 min read
Open Banking
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
4 min read
Open Banking
Four things I didn’t know about open banking
Four things I didn’t know about open banking

The UK’s most advanced payments innovators demystify open banking.

3 min read
Open Banking
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Direct Debit
Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Webinar: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

Watch our free webinar to discover the four key ways that you can utilise GoCardless Protect+ to prevent payment fraud.

Webinar
Direct Debit
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience

Discover payer preferences and the drivers behind them, how your current checkout maybe impacting your conversion, and the key areas your competitors are investing in.

PDF
Open Banking
What I wish more merchants knew about open banking
What I wish more merchants knew about open banking

JustGiving's Head of Payments discusses the power of open banking

3 min read
Open Banking
Solving the challenges of collecting one-off payments with open banking
Solving the challenges of collecting one-off payments with open banking

Tackle failure rates and poor visibility with one-off instant payments

2 min read
Open Banking
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention

Always be a step ahead of fraud with GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Payments
Fraud 101 Webinar: The real impact on business
Fraud 101 Webinar: The real impact on business

Hear payment experts from GoCardless and Plum as we deep dive into payment fraud to provide you with a better understanding of the different types of fraud and how they are already impacting your business.

Webinar
Direct Debit
Open banking benefits for customers, businesses, and banks
Open banking benefits for customers, businesses, and banks

Could open banking help to transform your business?

10 min read
Open Banking
Five leading open banking providers in the UK
Five leading open banking providers in the UK

Discover our guide to the top open banking providers in the UK.

2 min read
Open Banking
One-off payments made simple through the power of open banking
One-off payments made simple through the power of open banking

Make one-off payments the easy way with Instant Bank Pay.

4 min read
Open Banking
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise

GoCardless to offer free access to open banking data

2 min read
Press Releases
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