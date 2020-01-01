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Fraud 101 Webinar: The real impact on business

Hear payment experts from GoCardless and Plum as we deep dive into payment fraud to provide you with a better understanding of the different types of fraud and how they are already impacting your business.

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Speakers

  • Deepak Colluru, Group Product Manager, GoCardless

  • Maciej Lorek, Fraud & Chargeback Team Leader, Plum

Moderated by

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

Join our speakers as they guide you through 

  • The basics of payment fraud, including the different types and how they can occur

  • How you can calculate the true cost of fraud on your business

  • Key considerations when choosing anti-fraud solutions 

  • Plum’s approach to preventing fraud and the impact it’s having on their teams

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.