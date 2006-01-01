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Accounting

Accounting

What is progressive tax?
What is progressive tax?

Progressive tax is a system of taxation wherein higher earners pay more

2 min read
Accounting
What is inventory turnover ratio?
What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min read
Accounting
Discount factor table and definition
Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min read
Accounting
Profitability index formula and template
Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min read
Accounting
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min read
Accounting
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min read
Accounting
How to create an accounts receivable template
How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min read
Accounting
What is FIFO?
What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

2 min read
Accounting
What is regression analysis?
What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding the gross margin formula
Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min read
Accounting
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

2 min read
Accounting
What is an ad valorem tax?
What is an ad valorem tax?

Find out how ad valorem taxes are calculated and when they apply to you

2 min read
Accounting
What is vertical analysis?
What is vertical analysis?

Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements

2 min read
Accounting
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency

2 min read
Accounting
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses

Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups

2 min read
Accounting
What are statutory books?
What are statutory books?

Statutory books are required under the provisions of the Companies Act 2006

2 min read
Accounting
What are corporation tax losses?
What are corporation tax losses?

There may be relief available to reduce your corporation tax loss

2 min read
Accounting
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it

Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it

2 min read
Accounting
Accounting equation: a complete guide
Accounting equation: a complete guide

Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation

3 min read
Accounting
Accounting period: a complete guide
Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min read
Accounting
What is teeming and lading?
What is teeming and lading?

Teeming and lading is a type of accounting fraud

2 min read
Accounting
What is a statutory audit?
What is a statutory audit?

A statutory audit is a review of an organisation's financial records

2 min read
Accounting
What are provisions in accounting?
What are provisions in accounting?

Discover the meaning of provisions in accounting and how it’s used

2 min read
Accounting
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it

Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies

2 min read
Accounting
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