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Accounting

Accounting

What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?

What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?

3 min read
Accounting
What is a clearing account?
What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min read
Accounting
How to create a common-size income statement
How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min read
Accounting
What is a compensating balance?
What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

2 min read
Accounting
Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?
Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?

Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit

2 min read
Accounting
What is the Luhn Algorithm?
What is the Luhn Algorithm?

Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences

2 min read
Accounting
What is inherent risk?
What is inherent risk?

Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk

2 min read
Accounting
What is Sensitivity Analysis?
What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accounting
What is EBITDA margin?
What is EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide

2 min read
Accounting
What is Geometric Mean?
What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

2 min read
Accounting
What is notes payable?
What is notes payable?

Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the matching principle in accounting?
What is the matching principle in accounting?

It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in

2 min read
Accounting
What is hurdle rate?
What is hurdle rate?

The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner

2 min read
Accounting
What does general ledger mean?
What does general ledger mean?

Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting

3 min read
Accounting
What is ABC analysis?
What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

2 min read
Accounting
What does budget variance mean?
What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min read
Accounting
What is the market to book ratio?
What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min read
Accounting
Actual vs. forecast templates
Actual vs. forecast templates

Actual vs. forecast templates help you compare your goals to your results

2 min read
Accounting
The impact of Brexit on IFRS in the UK
The impact of Brexit on IFRS in the UK

From January 2021, the UK will replace the IFRS with a national framework

2 min read
Accounting
What is a credit limit?
What is a credit limit?

Find out how your credit limit impacts how you fund your business

3 min read
Accounting
What are operating expenses?
What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the market risk premium?
What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min read
Accounting
Direct tax vs. indirect tax
Direct tax vs. indirect tax

There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate your overtime tax
How to calculate your overtime tax

Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay

2 min read
Accounting
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