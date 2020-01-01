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What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?
Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?
What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?
What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?
Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit
Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences
Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk
Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide
Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide
Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.
It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in
The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner
Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting
Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
Actual vs. forecast templates help you compare your goals to your results
From January 2021, the UK will replace the IFRS with a national framework
Find out how your credit limit impacts how you fund your business
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain
Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay