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Rob Keating

Content marketing manager

Rob's mission is to educate businesses on the current payments landscape and the range of options that can be implemented to optimise their payment processes. As a former small business owner, Rob understands the issues that continually complicate payment collection and creates content to help businesses navigate the available solutions to these problems.

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Top Articles

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How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.

6 min read
What are Direct Debit payments? A guide for payers
What are Direct Debit payments? A guide for payers
5 min read
How private landlords can automate rent collection.
How private landlords can automate rent collection.

Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time

5 min read

Latest Articles

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Golf club payments in the UK
Golf club payments in the UK
4 min read
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.

5 min read
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
5 min read
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
Open banking use cases: a brief glimpse into the future
9 min read
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
Open banking data: what is it and what is it good for?
6 min read
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
Open banking: will PSD3 change everything?
4 min read
Accepting card payments Vs accepting bank payment
Accepting card payments Vs accepting bank payment
5 min read
Invoices always paid on time with GoCardless
Invoices always paid on time with GoCardless

End late payments on your invoices and always get paid on time

4 min read
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?

Why do BACS payments show as pending on my account?

2 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.