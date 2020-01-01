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Mara Perkuma-Maslakova

Capital on Tap selects GoCardless for Variable Recurring Payments
Capital on Tap selects GoCardless for Variable Recurring Payments

Customers to gain more flexibility through open banking payments

2 min read
Press Releases
iplicit partners with GoCardless to help merchants process instant payments
iplicit partners with GoCardless to help merchants process instant payments
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless selects Form3 for Bacs payment connectivity to support scale up of UK operations
GoCardless selects Form3 for Bacs payment connectivity to support scale up of UK operations

Form3 provides scalability and operational resilience as GoCardless’ volume of UK payment transactions continues to grow

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Financial Cloud partner to simplify payments with Direct Debit and open banking
GoCardless and Financial Cloud partner to simplify payments with Direct Debit and open banking
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments

Net losses shrink by 55% as management declare ‘clear path to profitability

3 min read
Press Releases
COHO partners with GoCardless to offer seamless payments to property managers, landlords and tenants
COHO partners with GoCardless to offer seamless payments to property managers, landlords and tenants
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
Aryza expands partnership with GoCardless to include open banking payments and new markets
Aryza expands partnership with GoCardless to include open banking payments and new markets
2 min read
Press Releases
Big Red Cloud partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for accountants and SMEs
Big Red Cloud partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for accountants and SMEs
2 min read
Press Releases
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
2 min read
Press Releases
Moneybox renews with GoCardless to power seamless payments in savings and investments
Moneybox renews with GoCardless to power seamless payments in savings and investments

New agreement includes GoCardless’ ‘Same Day Settlement’ feature to help savers reach their financial goals more quickly

2 min read
Press Releases
Newton Property Management selects GoCardless for open banking payments
Newton Property Management selects GoCardless for open banking payments

GoCardless Instant Bank Pay to reduce admin, cut costs and improve customer experience

2 min read
Press Releases
Pēteris Daliņš joins GoCardless as VP Operations and Riga site lead
Pēteris Daliņš joins GoCardless as VP Operations and Riga site lead
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Future Ticketing to make tickets and memberships more affordable
GoCardless partners with Future Ticketing to make tickets and memberships more affordable
2 min read
Press Releases
OMS integrates GoCardless open banking payments
OMS integrates GoCardless open banking payments
2 min read
Press Releases
Soakly partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for swim school owners
Soakly partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for swim school owners
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks expand partnership with app launches in Australia and the United States
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks expand partnership with app launches in Australia and the United States
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless opens its new headquarters in Riga
GoCardless opens its new headquarters in Riga

Purpose-built space in the Central District cements GoCardless’ commitment to the region, while providing a best in class employee experience to its growing team

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless extends strategic partnership with Sage, boosting global reach and unlocking new growth opportunities
GoCardless extends strategic partnership with Sage, boosting global reach and unlocking new growth opportunities

Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct customers can now get paid faster and avoid costly fees with Direct Debit and open banking payments

2 min read
Press Releases
Ecommpay launches Direct Debit capabilities with GoCardless Embed
Ecommpay launches Direct Debit capabilities with GoCardless Embed

Merchants can now collect subscription payments across the UK and Europe directly within the Ecommpay platform

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless joins forces with Hillingdon Swimming Club to sponsor their 2024 Open Swim Meet
GoCardless joins forces with Hillingdon Swimming Club to sponsor their 2024 Open Swim Meet
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay

Acquisition to create a full-service bank payment provider that will accelerate the execution of GoCardless’ strategy

2 min read
Press Releases
Dyce Energy extends relationship with GoCardless for easy bill collection through direct debit payments
Dyce Energy extends relationship with GoCardless for easy bill collection through direct debit payments
2 min read
Press Releases
Yonder goes live with GoCardless for Variable Recurring Payments
Yonder goes live with GoCardless for Variable Recurring Payments
2 min read
Press Releases

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.