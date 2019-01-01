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Brad Ewin

Content Lead (Acquisition & Brand)

An engineer-turned-writer, Brad’s focus at GoCardless is understanding the problems that face businesses around the globe. And creating the content that makes it easiest for them to navigate the solutions they have available. Brad’s writing has been featured in several other industry blogs and publications, including that of Xero, Intuit, AccountingWEB, and XU Magazine.

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Top Articles

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What is open banking: Everything you need to know
What is open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

15 min read
Payment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
Payment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min read
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

3 min read

Latest Articles

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End the Stress of Late Payments With One Simple Change
End the Stress of Late Payments With One Simple Change
3 min read
Collecting different types of payments using GoCardless
Collecting different types of payments using GoCardless

Using bank transfers, cards, or cash? Here's how to swap to GoCardless instead.

7 min read
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
Open banking: The next big thing for small businesses
Open banking: The next big thing for small businesses

Why exactly is open banking such an exciting opportunity for small businesses?

5 min read
How Xero users can end late payments
How Xero users can end late payments
2 min read
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
2 min read
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

3 min read
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

4 min read
What is open banking: Everything you need to know
What is open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

15 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.