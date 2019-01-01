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An engineer-turned-writer, Brad’s focus at GoCardless is understanding the problems that face businesses around the globe. And creating the content that makes it easiest for them to navigate the solutions they have available. Brad’s writing has been featured in several other industry blogs and publications, including that of Xero, Intuit, AccountingWEB, and XU Magazine.
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.
There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?
Using bank transfers, cards, or cash? Here's how to swap to GoCardless instead.
Where does your business stack up? Find out here.
Why exactly is open banking such an exciting opportunity for small businesses?
There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?
Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.