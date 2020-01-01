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What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?
What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?

Discover more about Bacs payment remittance advice with GoCardless.

2 min read
Bacs
How much do the major UK banks charge for CHAPS?
How much do the major UK banks charge for CHAPS?

Find out HSBC CHAPS fees, NatWest CHAPS fees, Barclays CHAPS fees, and more.

2 min read
Payments
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
What are debt consolidation loans for bad credit?
What are debt consolidation loans for bad credit?

Is debt consolidation a bad idea? Get the inside track with our guide.

3 min read
Finance
What is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?
What is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?

Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Receiving Online Payment Instalments
Receiving Online Payment Instalments

Find out how to implement online payment instalments, right here.

2 min read
Recurring Payments
Pride Month: Becoming the ally I would like to have
Pride Month: Becoming the ally I would like to have

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Maxine from our Talent team.

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
How Debt Collection Works for Small Businesses
How Debt Collection Works for Small Businesses

Explore debt collection in the UK with our guide for small businesses.

3 min read
Cash flow
How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?
How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?

Check out our guide to VAT explained for small businesses, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports
GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’

2 min read
Enterprise
GST vs. VAT Tax: What’s the Difference?
GST vs. VAT Tax: What’s the Difference?

Explore GST and VAT differences with our helpful guide for UK businesses.

2 min read
Regulations
Credit card charges for foreign currency transactions
Credit card charges for foreign currency transactions

Explore credit card charges for foreign currency transactions, right here.

3 min read
Global Payments
How GoCardless helped us during COVID-19
How GoCardless helped us during COVID-19

Role Models guest writes this post about retaining clients during lockdown.

2 min read
GoCardless
What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
How to understand cash flow lending
How to understand cash flow lending

Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending...

3 min read
Cash flow
What is a risk-free interest rate?
What is a risk-free interest rate?

Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.

2 min read
Finance
What is a retained earnings statement?
What is a retained earnings statement?

Discover how to calculate retained earnings with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Growth
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business

Get more information about the different types of online payment system.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Pride month: Recognising the power of being heard
Pride month: Recognising the power of being heard

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Vicky, one of our engineers.

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?
What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?

Find out how to calculate return on capital employed (ROCE).

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a UTR Number?
What Is a UTR Number?

A UTR number is a unique 10-digit number used to identify taxpayers. Read on.

2 min read
Regulations
Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU
Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU

Does your business have a good average ARPU? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Growth
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping

Find out more about online bookkeeping for a small business.

3 min read
Accounting
How Do I Pay My Self Assessment Tax Online?
How Do I Pay My Self Assessment Tax Online?

Find out how to make a Self Assessment tax return with our step-by-step guide.

2 min read
Regulations

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.