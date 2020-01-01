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Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.
The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.
Understanding the Nacha operating rules is important for managing ACH payments.
Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.
Deferred revenue refers to payments for goods that haven’t been delivered yet.
Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.
Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.
Explore our limited liability definition and learn everything you need to know.
Explore how to set up a subsidiary company with our comprehensive guide.
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
What to say when your customers have questions about Direct Debit
Explore the best small business accounting software in the UK, right here.
Should you make Direct Debit your only payment option?
We analysed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.
Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch
What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.
How long do you need to keep tax records in the UK? Read on to find out.
Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.
Explore the different ways to cancel a standing order with our simple guide.