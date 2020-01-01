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What is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?
What is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?

Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.

2 min read
Enterprise
What Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?
What Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?

The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.

3 min read
Invoicing
What is Nacha?
What is Nacha?

Understanding the Nacha operating rules is important for managing ACH payments.

2 min read
Regulations
A Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring
A Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring

Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.

3 min read
Invoicing
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples

Deferred revenue refers to payments for goods that haven’t been delivered yet.

2 min read
Accounting
What is total contract value (TCV)?
What is total contract value (TCV)?

Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.

3 min read
Accounting
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?
What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?

Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.

3 min read
Retention
How to talk to your customers about paying by Direct Debit
How to talk to your customers about paying by Direct Debit
7 min read
Payments
What Does Limited Liability Mean?
What Does Limited Liability Mean?

Explore our limited liability definition and learn everything you need to know.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a subsidiary company?
What is a subsidiary company?

Explore how to set up a subsidiary company with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
How to implement value-based pricing
How to implement value-based pricing

Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.

3 min read
Finance
Common objections to paying by Direct Debit, and how to deal with them
Common objections to paying by Direct Debit, and how to deal with them

What to say when your customers have questions about Direct Debit

2 min read
Payments
Best accounting software for small business in 2020
Best accounting software for small business in 2020

Explore the best small business accounting software in the UK, right here.

3 min read
Accounting
When to make paying by Direct Debit compulsory for your customers
When to make paying by Direct Debit compulsory for your customers

Should you make Direct Debit your only payment option?

1 min read
Payments
[Report] The payment success index 2020
[Report] The payment success index 2020

We analysed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.

PDF
Enterprise
How to incentivise your customers to pay via GoCardless
How to incentivise your customers to pay via GoCardless

Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch

2 min read
Payments
The basics of online payment processing
The basics of online payment processing

What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.

11 min read
Payments
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
7 min read
Global Payments
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How long does a bank transfer take?
How long does a bank transfer take?

Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How Long Do I Need to Keep Tax Records?
How Long Do I Need to Keep Tax Records?

How long do you need to keep tax records in the UK? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Tax
What are mobile payments?
What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to cancel a standing order
How to cancel a standing order

Explore the different ways to cancel a standing order with our simple guide.

3 min read
Payments

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