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What are the types of negotiable instruments?
What are the types of negotiable instruments?

What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here

2 min read
Finance
What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?
What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?

Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?

2 min read
Business Management
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it

Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies

2 min read
Accounting
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?

Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life

2 min read
Finance
What is counterparty risk?
What is counterparty risk?

Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations

2 min read
Finance
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide

Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy

2 min read
Business Management
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

3 min read
Finance
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?

Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how

2 min read
Accounting
What is a zero-based budget?
What is a zero-based budget?

Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency

2 min read
Accounting
What is time value of money?
What is time value of money?

Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments

2 min read
Accounting
What is intrinsic value?
What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

3 min read
Finance
Inspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November
Inspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November

And why we're celebrating International Men's Day.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Mental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless
Mental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless

Christina talks about the issues around mental health for the black community.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min read
Accounting
A complete guide to capital allowances
A complete guide to capital allowances

Are you taking all your deductions? Find out more about capital allowances

2 min read
Accounting
What is a balloon payment?
What is a balloon payment?

Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more

2 min read
Accounting
Hedge Accounting 101
Hedge Accounting 101

Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods

2 min read
Accounting
What is a floating charge?
What is a floating charge?

Understand everything you need to know about floating charges and fixed charges

2 min read
Finance
What are debt securities?
What are debt securities?

Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless

2 min read
Accounting
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min read
Finance
Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?
Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?

Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option

2 min read
Finance
GoCardless puts payments in motion for Brompton’s bike subscription service
GoCardless puts payments in motion for Brompton’s bike subscription service

UK customers can now benefit from easy to set-up and manage monthly payments.

1 min read
GoCardless
Book value definition and how to calculate it
Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min read
Accounting
What is the average-cost method?
What is the average-cost method?

Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it

2 min read
Accounting

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