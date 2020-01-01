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What is an Escrow Account & How Does it Work?
What is an Escrow Account & How Does it Work?

We explain the meaning of escrow and what it means to have an escrow account.

2 min read
Finance
What is Earmarking?
What is Earmarking?

We explain the importance of earmarking for business money management.

2 min read
Finance
The Fundamentals of Corporate Finance
The Fundamentals of Corporate Finance

Learn how corporate finance works & the principles of corporate finance services

2 min read
Finance
We’re committed to measuring all our emissions, including scope 3, and setting a net zero target by the end of 2021.
We’re committed to measuring all our emissions, including scope 3, and setting a net zero target by the end of 2021.
1 min read
How Does Bridge Financing Work
How Does Bridge Financing Work

Learn about bridge financing & how it can provide short-term funds

2 min read
Finance
What is Alphabet Stock?
What is Alphabet Stock?

Learn about Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc and the stocks available to buy

2 min read
Finance
What is Contingent Liability?
What is Contingent Liability?

Learn about contingency liabilities & how to report them in financial statements

2 min read
Finance
How Asset Financing Works
How Asset Financing Works

Learn how asset financing works & how it can help your business.

2 min read
Finance
Financial Forecast
Financial Forecast

How to create accurate and actionable financial forecasts

2 min read
Finance
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)

What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting

2 min read
Finance
An Introduction to Game Theory
An Introduction to Game Theory

We explain game theory and how it applies to your business strategy.

2 min read
Growth
A Guide to Peer-to-Peer Lending
A Guide to Peer-to-Peer Lending

Can peer-to-peer lending help your business? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Debt Financing?
What Is Debt Financing?

Here’s how to use debt financing to secure business funds.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Corporation Tax?
What Is Corporation Tax?

Here’s why you need to stay on top of corporation tax.

3 min read
Finance
Understanding Your Credit Report
Understanding Your Credit Report

Learn more about what’s included in your credit report.

2 min read
Finance
The P/E Ratio Explained
The P/E Ratio Explained

Find out how the P/E ratio reveals your company’s value.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Guarantor?
What Is a Guarantor?

Using a loan guarantor helps small businesses gain finances needing a deposit.

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Capital Gains Tax
Understanding Capital Gains Tax

Here’s what every UK business needs to know about Capital Gains Tax!

2 min read
Finance
What is Deferred Income and Why is it Important?
What is Deferred Income and Why is it Important?

Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting

2 min read
Accounting
Endowment Definition, Types and Taxation
Endowment Definition, Types and Taxation

We explain the different types of endowments and why they’re important for NPOs

2 min read
Finance
What are R&D tax credits?
What are R&D tax credits?

Could your business claim a cash injection or Corporation Tax cut?

2 min read
Accounting
Statement of Operations Definition & Examples
Statement of Operations Definition & Examples

Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business

2 min read
Accounting
How to Build Business Credit
How to Build Business Credit

What do you need to give your business credit report a boost?

3 min read
Finance
Best Small Business Accounting Apps in 2021
Best Small Business Accounting Apps in 2021

The best bookkeeping apps for small businesses cut down on busywork.

3 min read
Accounting

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