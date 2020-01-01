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We explain the meaning of escrow and what it means to have an escrow account.
We explain the importance of earmarking for business money management.
Learn how corporate finance works & the principles of corporate finance services
Learn about bridge financing & how it can provide short-term funds
Learn about Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc and the stocks available to buy
Learn about contingency liabilities & how to report them in financial statements
Learn how asset financing works & how it can help your business.
What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting
We explain game theory and how it applies to your business strategy.
Can peer-to-peer lending help your business? Read on to find out.
Learn more about what’s included in your credit report.
Using a loan guarantor helps small businesses gain finances needing a deposit.
Here’s what every UK business needs to know about Capital Gains Tax!
Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting
We explain the different types of endowments and why they’re important for NPOs
Could your business claim a cash injection or Corporation Tax cut?
Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business
What do you need to give your business credit report a boost?
The best bookkeeping apps for small businesses cut down on busywork.