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What Does Capital Mean in Business?
What Does Capital Mean in Business?

A quick and simple guide to capital in business, what it is and why it matters.

2 min read
Accounting
Are Expenses Taxable?
Are Expenses Taxable?

The basics of how to claim tax relief for your job expenses

2 min read
Accounting
What is Business Activity?
What is Business Activity?

A quick guide to business activity and how it’s shown in financial statements.

2 min read
Accounting
What The X Tax Code Means
What The X Tax Code Means

What the X tax code and other emergency tax codes mean

3 min read
Accounting
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?

Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting.

2 min read
Finance
How to Handle a Financial Crisis
How to Handle a Financial Crisis

Learn how to steer your business through times of financial crisis.

2 min read
Finance
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
Loan Notes Explained
Loan Notes Explained

We explain how loan notes work and how they can benefit your business.

2 min read
Finance
Share Options For Small Businesses
Share Options For Small Businesses

We explain how share options can work for your business.

2 min read
Finance
Identifying and Managing Financial Risk
Identifying and Managing Financial Risk

Financial risk management strategies can help you minimise loss.

2 min read
Finance
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?

Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting

2 min read
Finance
Developing a New Accounting Strategy
Developing a New Accounting Strategy

A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Create a Basic Balance Sheet
How to Create a Basic Balance Sheet

What can a basic balance sheet tell you about your business?

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Balance Sheet Ratios
How to Calculate Balance Sheet Ratios

What do your balance sheet ratios say about your business?

2 min read
Accounting
Standard Deviation in Finance
Standard Deviation in Finance

Standard deviation can tell you a lot about market risk. Here’s what to know.

2 min read
Finance
Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP)
Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP)

Should your business be using UK GAAP or IFRS standards?

2 min read
Accounting
How to create a financial report
How to create a financial report

Creating your first financial report template step-by-step

2 min read
Accounting
The three vital accounting reports for your small business
The three vital accounting reports for your small business

Accounting reports your business should be making weekly, monthly and annually

2 min read
Accounting
Accounting terminology - What does it all mean?
Accounting terminology - What does it all mean?

When it comes to accounting there are certain terms it really pays to understand

2 min read
Accounting
What is a balance sheet and how should my business use it?
What is a balance sheet and how should my business use it?

The benefits and limitations of a business balance sheet

2 min read
Accounting
FIFO vs LIFO: The Best Inventory Valuation Method
FIFO vs LIFO: The Best Inventory Valuation Method

Is your inventory method right for your business?

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Payments On Account?
What Are Payments On Account?

Don’t get caught out by a surprise payment on account

2 min read
Accounting
What is an E-Wallet?
What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?

Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting.

2 min read
Accounting

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