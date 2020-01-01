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6 Tax Deductions For Small Businesses
6 Tax Deductions For Small Businesses

Is your business claiming all of the tax deductions it should be?

2 min read
Cash flow
What are the UK income tax brackets and what do they mean?
What are the UK income tax brackets and what do they mean?

Find out which tax bracket you fall into and what you can expect to pay

2 min read
Accounting
HMRC personal tax account
HMRC personal tax account

Learn what you can do with your HMRC personal tax account in our guide

2 min read
Finance
Tax identification numbers in the UK
Tax identification numbers in the UK

Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number

2 min read
Finance
How Does Direct Deposit Work?
How Does Direct Deposit Work?

Learn how to make electronic bank transfers using Direct Deposit.

3 min read
Payments
How to Measure Operational Risk
How to Measure Operational Risk

Maximise profits for your company by managing your operational risk

2 min read
Finance
What Is Z-Score?
What Is Z-Score?

Z-score represents the stability of a company’s financial profile.

2 min read
Finance
Advantages & Disadvantages of Retained Profit
Advantages & Disadvantages of Retained Profit

Find out your main options when it comes to retained profit in business.

2 min read
Accounting
Non-Current Liabilities Definition & Examples
Non-Current Liabilities Definition & Examples

Explore non-current liabilities examples you might see on the balance sheet.

2 min read
Accounting
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

4 min read
Enterprise
How to Avoid Business Bankruptcy
How to Avoid Business Bankruptcy

Do you feel like you’re drowning in bills? Here’s how to avoid bankruptcy.

3 min read
Finance
How to Manage Business Petty Cash
How to Manage Business Petty Cash

Discover how to record petty cash transactions in your business accounts.

3 min read
Accounting
What Is Passive Income?
What Is Passive Income?

Top up your regular revenue with these passive income investments.

2 min read
Finance
Active vs. Passive Investing
Active vs. Passive Investing

How do passive income investments stack up to actively managed funds?

2 min read
Finance
The Fundamentals of Financial Analysis
The Fundamentals of Financial Analysis

We explain the importance and fundamental elements of financial analysis.

2 min read
Finance
What is Conduct Risk and How to Manage it
What is Conduct Risk and How to Manage it

Understanding conduct risk and how to manage it

3 min read
Finance
Effective Risk Management Strategies
Effective Risk Management Strategies

Learn how to implement an effective risk management process

3 min read
Finance
Best Risk Management Software in 2021
Best Risk Management Software in 2021

Discover the top 10 risk assessment & management software for your business.

3 min read
Finance
What is an Actuary & Why Might You Need One?
What is an Actuary & Why Might You Need One?

We explore the role of an actuary and how they can benefit your business

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Prospectus in Finance?
What Is a Prospectus in Finance?

A prospectus allows a company to make an investment security public.

2 min read
Finance
How to choose the best KPIs for your client
How to choose the best KPIs for your client

Are your client’s KPI metric the most efficient? Find out how to choose

3 min read
Accounting
UK VAT rate changes for 2021
UK VAT rate changes for 2021

Keep on top of the latest developments around UK VAT rates

2 min read
Accounting
New accounting software
New accounting software

Before you switch to online accounting software, learn what to look for

3 min read
Accounting
What Does Tax Deductible Mean
What Does Tax Deductible Mean

The basics of tax deductions and tax-deductible expenses for businesses.

2 min read
Accounting

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