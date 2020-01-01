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Revenue Expenditure Definition & Examples
Revenue Expenditure Definition & Examples

We explain revenue expenditure and how it fits into your accounting practices.

2 min read
Accounting
How to set up a good debt payment plan
How to set up a good debt payment plan

What is a debt payment plan and how can it help you clear debt more efficiently?

2 min read
Payments
What Are Non Current Assets?
What Are Non Current Assets?

Learn about different types of non current assets.

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding current assets
Understanding current assets

Any asset expected to be converted into cash within one year is a current asset.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Introducing GoCardless’ new Customer Hub...
Introducing GoCardless’ new Customer Hub...

We’ve launched a new Customer Hub, find out more today.

2 min read
Stay Protected with Secure Online Payments
Stay Protected with Secure Online Payments

What is the most secure online payment system? Protect yourself from hacks.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up Forecasting
Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up Forecasting

Top-down forecasting may paint a better picture but bottom-up is more realistic.

3 min read
Accounting
The Bottom Line and What it Means
The Bottom Line and What it Means

Discover the difference between the top and bottom line meaning.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Capital Expenditure?
What Is Capital Expenditure?

Capital expenditure can have a positive impact on the profits of a business.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Manage Money in a Small Business
How to Manage Money in a Small Business

Use these tips to keep your business finances healthy and geared for growth.

4 min read
Finance
What Is a Good Rate of Growth for a Small Business?
What Is a Good Rate of Growth for a Small Business?

Business growth of 15-25% is ideal for small businesses.

2 min read
What Are Dormant Direct Debit Rules?
What Are Dormant Direct Debit Rules?

The dormancy direct debit rule protects bill payers, but can also lead to issues

3 min read
Payments
How to Set Up VAT Direct Debit for Business
How to Set Up VAT Direct Debit for Business

Use VAT Direct Debit to simplify your value added tax payments.

2 min read
Finance
Finance Lease vs. Operating Lease
Finance Lease vs. Operating Lease

Learn the key differences between finance lease vs. operating lease.

2 min read
Finance
Best Small Business Apps in 2021
Best Small Business Apps in 2021

Learn about the best small business apps to help organise & grow your business.

3 min read
Growth
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

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Cash flow
What Are the Different Types of Taxpayers?
What Are the Different Types of Taxpayers?

Who needs to file a tax return? It depends on the type of taxpayer.

2 min read
Finance
How To Calculate Variance
How To Calculate Variance

Find out how to calculate variance within your business

2 min read
Accounting
Line of Credit (LOC) Definition & Examples
Line of Credit (LOC) Definition & Examples

How is a line of credit different from a business loan or credit card?

3 min read
Payments
Advantages of Bacs Payments
Advantages of Bacs Payments

Learn about the advantages of Bacs payments for your business.

2 min read
Bacs
International Payments: SWIFT or SEPA?
International Payments: SWIFT or SEPA?
2 min read
Payments
What Is Companies House?
What Is Companies House?

Companies House is the first place to turn for information on limited companies.

2 min read
Regulations
Bills vs invoices: what is the difference?
Bills vs invoices: what is the difference?

Discover the subtle differences between billing and invoicing

2 min read
Accounting
How to Measure Customer Retention
How to Measure Customer Retention

We look at how to measure and improve your customer retention.

3 min read
Retention

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