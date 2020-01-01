Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
We explain revenue expenditure and how it fits into your accounting practices.
What is a debt payment plan and how can it help you clear debt more efficiently?
Any asset expected to be converted into cash within one year is a current asset.
We’ve launched a new Customer Hub, find out more today.
What is the most secure online payment system? Protect yourself from hacks.
Top-down forecasting may paint a better picture but bottom-up is more realistic.
Discover the difference between the top and bottom line meaning.
Capital expenditure can have a positive impact on the profits of a business.
Use these tips to keep your business finances healthy and geared for growth.
Business growth of 15-25% is ideal for small businesses.
The dormancy direct debit rule protects bill payers, but can also lead to issues
Use VAT Direct Debit to simplify your value added tax payments.
Learn the key differences between finance lease vs. operating lease.
Learn about the best small business apps to help organise & grow your business.
How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.
Who needs to file a tax return? It depends on the type of taxpayer.
Find out how to calculate variance within your business
How is a line of credit different from a business loan or credit card?
Learn about the advantages of Bacs payments for your business.
Companies House is the first place to turn for information on limited companies.
Discover the subtle differences between billing and invoicing
We look at how to measure and improve your customer retention.