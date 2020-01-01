Collect ongoing payments without you or your customers lifting a finger

Getting paid for what you do should be simple.

With GoCardless and Tide, send out invoices knowing that payment will be collected frictionlessly as soon as it’s due. It’s a virtuous cycle, giving you hours back each week to grow your business

The amount you charge and when you charge can be fixed or flexible. In fact, it’s determined by the amount and due date on your Tide invoice.