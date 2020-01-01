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GoCardless for Perfect Gym

Take the hassle out of membership payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Automatically collect bank-to-bank payments against invoices and subscriptions

Improved Member Experience

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Less admin

Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.

One global solution

Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration.

Connect with Perfect Gym

Collect one off Instant Bank Payments and Direct Debits through the Perfect Gym solution. There is no need to leave Perfect Gym's software.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works Perfect Gym

Frank Mair, Technical Lead, Les Mills

“We love the easy to navigate dashboard and the various tools available. Compared to some of the APIs we’ve had to integrate with, GoCardless has been a breeze."

Resources

Ready to get started?

Take the hassle out of membership payments

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.