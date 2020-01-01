Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
GoCardless for Perfect Gym
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration.
Collect one off Instant Bank Payments and Direct Debits through the Perfect Gym solution. There is no need to leave Perfect Gym's software.
Get a tour of how GoCardless works Perfect Gym
Take the hassle out of membership payments