Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Take the hassle out of membership payments
Take the hassle out of membership payments

GoCardless for Perfect Gym

Take the hassle out of membership payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Automatically collect bank-to-bank payments against invoices and subscriptions

Improved Member Experience

Improved Member Experience

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Reduced admin time

Reduced admin time

Spend less time chasing late invoices and more time working with clients. Automatically reconcile invoices with bank-to-bank Direct Debit payments.

One global solution

One global solution

Access the Astral GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**

IConnect with Perfect Gym

IConnect with Perfect Gym

Payments will reconcile within Perfect Gym with the out-of-box GoCardless integration.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

Focused on Member Experience

Focused on Member Experience

“Better payment experience for members, faster payouts, flexible payments and better conversion”

Automated Setup

Automated Setup

“WellChild has had a 47% increase in online donations since integrating GoCardless”

Increased Member Base

Increased Member Base

“Before switching we had around 5,300 members. Now we have almost 13,000 paying via GoCardless.”

Streamlined Payments Process

Streamlined Payments Process

“We can now use a single integration to support three different Direct Debit schemes in the UK, Sweden and Germany”

Seamless Money Transfers

Seamless Money Transfers

“GoCardless has enabled us to reduce the risks associated with franchise payments.”

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works Perfect Gym

How it works
How it works

Frank Mair, Technical Lead, Les Mills

“We love the easy to navigate dashboard and the various tools available. Compared to some of the APIs we’ve had to integrate with, GoCardless has been a breeze."

Resources

Get your payments in shape

Page

Reduce time to receive payments

Reduce time to receive payments

Blog

Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Whitepaper

3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid

3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid

Blog

Ready to get started?

Take the hassle out of membership payments