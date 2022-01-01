Automatically collect bank-to-bank payments against invoices and subscriptions

Improved Member Experience Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Reduced admin time Spend less time chasing late invoices and more time working with clients. Automatically reconcile invoices with bank-to-bank Direct Debit payments.

One global solution Access the Astral GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**