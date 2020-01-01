Skip to content
GoCardless & JotForm

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.

Cut out the stress of guesswork. Know exactly when you'll get paid and see immediately if a payment has failed.

Make confident decisions based on predictable income

How it works with JotForm

Select a customer and send them a link from your JotForm account.

Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect Direct Debit payments from their bank account. They only have to do this once.

Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger.

GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.

Payment is processed and paid straight to your bank account.

Features

Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within JotForm.

Low fees, no hidden pricing

Starting at 2% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4.

