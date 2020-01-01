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Our terms of service

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GoCardless Sanctions Agreement

GoCardless is committed to ensuring its products and services are not used in violation of international sanctions regulations. By signing up to use the products and services of GoCardless, you ("The Customer") agree to comply with all applicable international sanctions regulations including but not limited to the clauses below:

  1. You will abide by international sanctions regulations set by the United Nations, United Kingdom, European Union, United States, and other pertinent authorities.

  2. You are prohibited from activities that entail using GoCardless offerings to collect payments for or from sanctioned entities or those linked to sanctioned territories.

  3. You must notify GoCardless promptly of any transaction involving a sanctioned entity or territory and any changes affecting sanctions compliance. Failure to abide by these requirements may lead to immediate termination of service access, potential reporting to authorities, and indemnification activities to protect GoCardless, its affiliates, and stakeholders from associated claims and liabilities.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.