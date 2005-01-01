Our terms of service
GoCardless Sanctions Agreement
GoCardless is committed to ensuring its products and services are not used in violation of international sanctions regulations. By signing up to use the products and services of GoCardless, you ("The Customer") agree to comply with all applicable international sanctions regulations including but not limited to the clauses below:
You will abide by international sanctions regulations set by the United Nations, United Kingdom, European Union, United States, and other pertinent authorities.
You are prohibited from activities that entail using GoCardless offerings to collect payments for or from sanctioned entities or those linked to sanctioned territories.
You must notify GoCardless promptly of any transaction involving a sanctioned entity or territory and any changes affecting sanctions compliance. Failure to abide by these requirements may lead to immediate termination of service access, potential reporting to authorities, and indemnification activities to protect GoCardless, its affiliates, and stakeholders from associated claims and liabilities.