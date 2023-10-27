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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Payment follow-up: Short email template

GoCardless
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Last editedOct 20231 min read

A short email to follow up on a payment with a method that isn't Direct Debit.

Subject line: 

Thanks for your purchase. Save on your next payment

Body copy:

Hi [customer first name],

We appreciate your payment and want to thank you for being a loyal customer. Your invoice is attached below for reference. 

We now offer Direct Debit as a payment option and think you'll benefit from it. You can enjoy the following advantages: 

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee.

  • Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Say goodbye to manual payments and embrace the convenience of Direct Debit. 

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit mandate [Insert your mandate creation link]

  2. Provide your bank account number and sort code

  3. All done, your payments will be taken automatically

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.