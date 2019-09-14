Test - Security vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) is a European-wide requirement that will take effect on 14 September 2019, as part of PSD2. For many online businesses, this will require implementing specific additional security measures during online purchases.

But to what extent will consumers embrace these changes or reject them in the form of abandoning a transaction? In short, what matters the most to customers, security or convenience?

We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.

Download the full survey results and get answers to:

Do shoppers prioritise security or convenience?

Would they shop less at brands that have complex security processes?

How do they feel about certain methods of authorisation?

Have they ever abandoned purchases with lengthy security procedures before?