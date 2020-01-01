Skip to content
Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Pricing models explained and top tips for a winning pricing strategy.

Has your pricing model evolved with your firm? Does it help you stay competitive, keep your customers happy and ensure you’re paid fairly for your work? As firms move to cloud accounting, they typically offer better advice, in less time, with less operational overheads – leaving the traditional method of pricing by timesheet increasingly wanting.

This guide demystifies different pricing models used by UK accounting firms, from fixed fee to value pricing, retainers and contingent and gives you top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.

