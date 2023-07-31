Skip to content
[Webinar] Get started with GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools

Wednesday 19 June, 7:30pm-8:15pm

GoCardless is the Official Payments Partner of Swim England. Our mission is to help aquatics clubs and schools make collecting membership fees and payments as easy as possible, with minimal admin and stress.

Speaker:

  • Martin Jackson, Head of Customer Onboarding Experience, GoCardless

What to expect from this session:

1. An introduction to GoCardless

2. Interactive dashboard demo

3. Success stories

4. Q&A session

