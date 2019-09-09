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Pre-Authorized Debits

How to Transfer Existing Authorizations

GoCardless
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

In this section, we explore how to transfer existing PAD Authorizations.

Transferring Pre-Authorized Debit agreements to GoCardless

There’s a simple way to transfer your existing Pre-Authorized Debits to GoCardless, if you’d like to use our service to manage customer payments. You’ll need to use the agreement amendment process, which we can help you with free of charge. In this final section, we briefly explain what’s involved in making the switch.

How to transfer to GoCardless

Under the Pre-Authorized Debit scheme, it’s possible to transfer agreements to another provider. To do so, you must notify your customers with full details of the transfer, at least 10 days before the first Pre-Authorized Debit payment is issued under the new agreement. There’s no need for customers to provide consent, or set up a new Pre-Authorized Debit agreement. Authorisation under the existing agreement is enough.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.