Keep your customers coming back
Not all customers that churn intend to. 30% of churn stems from payment failure.
Reduce churn by 50% by lowering payment failure rates.
How much is involuntary churn costing your business?
Discover how much churn costs you, and compare it to the industry standard. How much money could you save by retaining more of your customers?
Why you need to pay attention to churn
11-15% of failed payments result in unintentional churn
Up to 25x more expensive to acquire a new customer than keep an existing one
5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%
Don’t let churn become a concern
Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.