Landlords, collect rent via Direct Debit

Join the private and professional landlords using GoCardless to automate their rent collection. Plus, make every transaction count with 0% fees for 90 days.

Collect monthly rent payments without chasing

Perfect for one-off and recurring payments

Automate your tenant’s payments with Direct Debit so they don’t have to lift a finger. Or instantly collect one-off bank payments to avoid high card fees.

No more chasing tenant's payments

You don’t have to rely on your tenants remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late rent.

Connect to your existing software

You can reduce your manual tasks and manage your payments in one place by choosing from over 350+ integrations.

Your tenants will love us too

They can pay in a few taps or clicks, on any device. Or set up convenient, automated payments. And we're secure.

"Collecting payments was a time-consuming, manual process that lent itself to errors, such as incorrect references or human error on our side, which we then had to spend time rectifying. We no longer have to manually reconcile bank statements on a weekly basis. We save two days a month just on reconciliation alone."

Guy Hudson , Owner, Norwich Residential Management

Set up Direct Debit for rent collection

Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%

Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.

Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025

We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.

Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy

56% lower average cost per transaction*

  • Core features

    Standard

    1% + £/€0.20 per transaction

    Max. price cap £/€4 per transaction

    +0.3% added to transactions over £2,000

    2% +£0.20 for international

    Prices exclude VAT

    Benefits

    • Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly

    • Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)

    • Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks

    • Include your branding on the customer sign-up form

  • Enhanced payment protection

    Advanced

    Popular

    1.25% + £/€0.20 per transaction

    Max. price cap £/€5 per transaction

    +0.3% added to transactions over £2,000

    2.25% +£0.20 for international

    Prices exclude VAT

    Benefits

    • All Standard benefits plus

    • Reduce failed payments through intelligent retries

    • Verify new customers' bank account details instantly at checkout

    • Design a tailored customer experience, from your own payment pages to email notifications (additional fees apply)

  • End-to-end fraud protection

    Pro

    1.4% + £/€0.20 per transaction

    Max. price cap £/€5.60 per transaction

    +0.3% added to transactions over £2,000

    2.4% +£0.20 for international

    Prices exclude VAT

    Benefits

    • All Standard and Advanced benefits plus

    • Prevent fraud by intelligently identifying and verifying risky payers

    • Resolve fraud by monitoring and challenging chargebacks

  • Fully customised package

    Custom

    For businesses with large payment volumes or requiring a bespoke solution with dedicated support

    Volume discounts

    Premium white labelling

    Benefits

    • All Standard, Advanced and Pro benefits plus:

    • Dedicated end-to-end customer success

    • Unlock discounts as you scale transaction volume

    • Option to commit volume or pay as you go

*IDC White Paper

How much GoCardless will cost you

How it works

Partner search

Connect with your accounting software

GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.

