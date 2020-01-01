Landlords, collect rent via Direct Debit
Join the private and professional landlords using GoCardless to automate their rent collection. Plus, make every transaction count with 0% fees for 90 days.
Collect monthly rent payments without chasing
Perfect for one-off and recurring payments
Automate your tenant’s payments with Direct Debit so they don’t have to lift a finger. Or instantly collect one-off bank payments to avoid high card fees.
No more chasing tenant's payments
You don’t have to rely on your tenants remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late rent.
Connect to your existing software
You can reduce your manual tasks and manage your payments in one place by choosing from over 350+ integrations.
Your tenants will love us too
They can pay in a few taps or clicks, on any device. Or set up convenient, automated payments. And we're secure.
"Collecting payments was a time-consuming, manual process that lent itself to errors, such as incorrect references or human error on our side, which we then had to spend time rectifying. We no longer have to manually reconcile bank statements on a weekly basis. We save two days a month just on reconciliation alone."
Guy Hudson , Owner, Norwich Residential Management
Set up Direct Debit for rent collection
Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%
Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.
Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025
We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy
56% lower average cost per transaction*
Core features
Standard
1% + £/€0.20 per transactionGet started
Max. price cap £/€4 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
Enhanced payment protection
AdvancedPopular
1.25% + £/€0.20 per transactionGet started
Max. price cap £/€5 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.25% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard benefits plus
Reduce failed payments through intelligent retries
Verify new customers' bank account details instantly at checkout
Design a tailored customer experience, from your own payment pages to email notifications (additional fees apply)
End-to-end fraud protection
Pro
1.4% + £/€0.20 per transactionGet started
Max. price cap £/€5.60 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.4% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard and Advanced benefits plus
Prevent fraud by intelligently identifying and verifying risky payers
Resolve fraud by monitoring and challenging chargebacks
Fully customised package
Custom
For businesses with large payment volumes or requiring a bespoke solution with dedicated support
Volume discountsContact Sales
Premium white labelling
Benefits
All Standard, Advanced and Pro benefits plus:
Dedicated end-to-end customer success
Unlock discounts as you scale transaction volume
Option to commit volume or pay as you go
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
How much GoCardless will cost you
Calculate your fees
What is the monthly cost?
Calculate your fees
What is the monthly cost?
=
Estimated monthly saving compared to card payment fees
--
Estimated time saving per month not chasing late payments
--
How it works
Partner search
Connect with your accounting software
GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.
Collect rent on time with GoCardless
Join now to take advantage of paying no fees for 90 days and put your business first. T&Cs apply