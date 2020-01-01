Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

A SPOTLIGHT ON PAYMENTS

Optimising your payments could help you cut costs, save time and meet the current economic challenges set to hit lenders. Find out how below.

A SPOTLIGHT ON PAYMENTS
A SPOTLIGHT ON PAYMENTS
Capital on tap
DocuSign
Funding circle
Plend
The Guardian
Tripadvisor
Tackling inflation and interest rates

Tackling inflation and interest rates

Inflation and interest rates are on the rise. What are the implications for lenders and how can you tackle them?

Find out more
The impact of legacy infrastructure

The impact of legacy infrastructure

We look at why it’s crucial in the current climate to leave legacy payments behind

Find out more
The lending fraud challenge

The lending fraud challenge

What is the impact of recession on loan fraud and how can you meet the challenge? 

Find out more
Loan repayments made easy
Loan repayments made easy

Loan repayments made easy

Save time and money

Reduce the total cost of collecting, managing and reconciling payments by up to 56%.  

Simple integration

Pre-integrated with over 350 partner platforms, you can leverage your existing systems.

Make global easy

Collect payments in more than 30 countries all through one simple integration.

Get paid faster

Reduce your payment timings by up to 86%. 

Capital on Tap
Capital on Tap

Capital on Tap

Capital on Tap is committed to providing small businesses with simple and painless access to funding. The pull-based nature of bank payments means that their customers set up their repayments and relax. 

They process £50 million a year through GoCardless and are now expanding to new markets using the global network. 

With payments collected in the background, they’ve been able to focus on growing the business.

Read their story
IDC Report

IDC Report

The business value of accepting recurring payments with GoCardless

Download the report

Ready to leave legacy payments behind?

Speak to one of our payments experts and leave behind clunky legacy payments. 