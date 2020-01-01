A SPOTLIGHT ON PAYMENTS
Optimising your payments could help you cut costs, save time and meet the current economic challenges set to hit lenders. Find out how below.
Tackling inflation and interest rates
Inflation and interest rates are on the rise. What are the implications for lenders and how can you tackle them?
The impact of legacy infrastructure
We look at why it’s crucial in the current climate to leave legacy payments behind
The lending fraud challenge
What is the impact of recession on loan fraud and how can you meet the challenge?
Loan repayments made easy
Save time and money
Reduce the total cost of collecting, managing and reconciling payments by up to 56%.
Simple integration
Pre-integrated with over 350 partner platforms, you can leverage your existing systems.
Make global easy
Collect payments in more than 30 countries all through one simple integration.
Get paid faster
Reduce your payment timings by up to 86%.
Capital on Tap
Capital on Tap is committed to providing small businesses with simple and painless access to funding. The pull-based nature of bank payments means that their customers set up their repayments and relax.
They process £50 million a year through GoCardless and are now expanding to new markets using the global network.
With payments collected in the background, they’ve been able to focus on growing the business.
