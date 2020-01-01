A SPOTLIGHT ON PAYMENTS

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Optimising your repayments could help you cut your costs, save time and stop loan fraud in its tracks.
Inflation and interest rates are on the rise. What are the implications for lenders and how can you tackle them?
We look at why it’s crucial in the current climate to leave legacy payments behind
What is the impact of recession on loan fraud and how can you meet the challenge?
Reduce the total cost of collecting, managing and reconciling payments by up to 56%.
Pre-integrated with over 350 partner platforms, you can leverage your existing systems.
Collect payments in more than 30 countries all through one simple integration.
Reduce your payment timings by up to 86%.
Capital on Tap is committed to providing small businesses with simple and painless access to funding. The pull-based nature of bank payments means that their customers set up their repayments and relax.
They process £50 million a year through GoCardless and are now expanding to new markets using the global network.
With payments collected in the background, they’ve been able to focus on growing the business.
Speak to one of our payments experts and leave behind clunky legacy payments.