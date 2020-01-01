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A SPOTLIGHT ON PAYMENTS

Optimising your repayments could help you cut your costs, save time and stop loan fraud in its tracks. 

Capital on tap
DocuSign
Funding circle
Plend
The Guardian
Tripadvisor

Tackling inflation and interest rates

Inflation and interest rates are on the rise. What are the implications for lenders and how can you tackle them?

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The impact of legacy infrastructure

We look at why it’s crucial in the current climate to leave legacy payments behind

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The lending fraud challenge

What is the impact of recession on loan fraud and how can you meet the challenge? 

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Loan repayments made easy

Save time and money

Reduce the total cost of collecting, managing and reconciling payments by up to 56%.  

Simple integration

Pre-integrated with over 350 partner platforms, you can leverage your existing systems.

Make global easy

Collect payments in more than 30 countries all through one simple integration.

Get paid faster

Reduce your payment timings by up to 86%. 

Capital on Tap

Capital on Tap is committed to providing small businesses with simple and painless access to funding. The pull-based nature of bank payments means that their customers set up their repayments and relax. 

They process £50 million a year through GoCardless and are now expanding to new markets using the global network. 

With payments collected in the background, they’ve been able to focus on growing the business.

Read their story

IDC Study

The business value of accepting recurring payments with GoCardless

Read the findings

Ready to leave legacy payments behind?

Speak to one of our payments experts and leave behind clunky legacy payments. 

Contact us

Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.