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CALCULATE the cost of churn

Make happy & loyal customers

Don’t let your customers churn unintentionally. Take a customer-centric approach to payments. Try the convenient and reliable way to pay, with GoCardless.

4 ways to keep more customers

Don’t let payment failure impact customer experience

Churn is a strong indicator of overall performance, but it’s also directly related to failed payments. Hamish Wood, Senior Manager Customer Experience, explains how payments with low failure rates help keep customers happy and returning.

The right payment method impacts customer experience

13% improvement in overall customer churn after a year of using GoCardless

91% customer retention after just 3 months using GoCardless according to the IDC

5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%

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Don’t let churn become a concern

Calculate your churn costGet in touch

Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.

Calculate your churn costGet in touch

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.