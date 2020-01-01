Skip to content
Webinar: How to manage cash flow in a crisis

with Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless

Watch now

The impact of Covid-19 and the importance of controlling cash flow

Covid-19 put the significance of cash flow for business growth and success, into perspective for many businesses. In this webinar Catherine Birkett, shared advice on how to manage cash flow effectively; and long-term preparations businesses can make for the unexpected. 

You’ll learn:

  • How to calculate your current cash flow position and projections

  • The importance of reviewing capital expenditures

  • How to action new debtor & creditor management strategies

  • Best practices for the visibility of payments progress

