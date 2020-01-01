Webinar: How to manage cash flow in a crisis

The impact of Covid-19 and the importance of controlling cash flow
Covid-19 put the significance of cash flow for business growth and success, into perspective for many businesses. In this webinar Catherine Birkett, shared advice on how to manage cash flow effectively; and long-term preparations businesses can make for the unexpected.
You’ll learn:
How to calculate your current cash flow position and projections
The importance of reviewing capital expenditures
How to action new debtor & creditor management strategies
Best practices for the visibility of payments progress
