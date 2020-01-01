Make happy & loyal customers
Don’t let your customers churn unintentionally. Take a customer-centric approach to payments. Try the convenient and reliable way to pay, with GoCardless.
Don’t let payment failure impact customer experience
Churn is a strong indicator of overall performance, but it’s also directly related to failed payments. Hamish Wood, Senior Manager Customer Experience, explains how payments with low failure rates help keep customers happy and returning.
The right payment method impacts customer experience
13% improvement in overall customer churn after a year of using GoCardless
91% customer retention after just 3 months using GoCardless according to the IDC
5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%
Don’t let churn become a concern
Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.