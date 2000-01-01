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Procure to pay is a coordinated series of events that ends with vendor payment
Why can large firms delay payments to their suppliers?
B2B credit management companies take all the guesswork out of B2B sales.
What is the EFAA and what are the types of holds on funds?
Reduce purchase order lead time for better inventory management.
Could an annuity contract be right for you? Here’s what you need to know.
Get the inside track on the safety of EFT transactions, right here.
Is QuickBooks Online as good as Desktop? Learn the pros and cons.
Learn more about favorable variance and unfavorable variance.
Detecting fraud in small business is one of the best ways to prevent it.
Detecting fraud in small business is one of the best ways to prevent it.
What is demonetization? Discover its meaning along with its pros and cons.
Make more informed trading decisions using the ADX stock indicator.
Price skimming involves some risk, but it can pay off. Here’s how it works.
Define alternative investments and alternative investment strategies.
Asset classes provide investors with a means to diversify their portfolio.
Do you need a variable or fixed rate loan? Find out, right here.
Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages.
Discover how the multiple linear regression model can help your business.
IRS Form 4868 grants an automatic six-month extension for tax returns.
Check out our cost benefit analysis definition and examples.
What is a balloon payment and how does it work?