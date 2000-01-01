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Finance

Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?
Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?

Procure to pay is a coordinated series of events that ends with vendor payment

2 min read
Finance
Why Are US Companies Paying Suppliers Late?
Why Are US Companies Paying Suppliers Late?

Why can large firms delay payments to their suppliers?

2 min read
Finance
B2B Credit Management: What Is It?
B2B Credit Management: What Is It?

B2B credit management companies take all the guesswork out of B2B sales.

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Expedited Funds Availability Act?
What Is the Expedited Funds Availability Act?

What is the EFAA and what are the types of holds on funds?

2 min read
Finance
What Is Purchase Order Lead Time?
What Is Purchase Order Lead Time?

Reduce purchase order lead time for better inventory management.

2 min read
Finance
What Is an Annuity?
What Is an Annuity?

Could an annuity contract be right for you? Here’s what you need to know.

2 min read
Finance
Are Electronic Fund Transfers Safe?
Are Electronic Fund Transfers Safe?

Get the inside track on the safety of EFT transactions, right here.

2 min read
Finance
QuickBooks Online vs QuickBooks Desktop
QuickBooks Online vs QuickBooks Desktop

Is QuickBooks Online as good as Desktop? Learn the pros and cons.

3 min read
Finance
Favorable vs. unfavorable variance
Favorable vs. unfavorable variance

Learn more about favorable variance and unfavorable variance.

2 min read
Finance
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business

Detecting fraud in small business is one of the best ways to prevent it.

3 min read
Finance
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business

Detecting fraud in small business is one of the best ways to prevent it.

3 min read
Finance
What Does Demonetized Mean?
What Does Demonetized Mean?

What is demonetization? Discover its meaning along with its pros and cons.

2 min read
Finance
What Is an ADX Indicator?
What Is an ADX Indicator?

Make more informed trading decisions using the ADX stock indicator.

2 min read
Finance
The Pros and Cons of Price Skimming
The Pros and Cons of Price Skimming

Price skimming involves some risk, but it can pay off. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Alternative Investments?
What Are Alternative Investments?

Define alternative investments and alternative investment strategies.

2 min read
Finance
Asset Classes Explained
Asset Classes Explained

Asset classes provide investors with a means to diversify their portfolio.

2 min read
Finance
How to Pay Off Debt Fast?
How to Pay Off Debt Fast?

How to pay off debt fast using a debt calculator

2 min read
Finance
Pros and Cons of Variable vs. Fixed Rate Loans
Pros and Cons of Variable vs. Fixed Rate Loans

Do you need a variable or fixed rate loan? Find out, right here.

4 min read
Finance
Russell 2000 Index
Russell 2000 Index

Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages.

2 min read
Finance
Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) Definition
Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) Definition

Discover how the multiple linear regression model can help your business.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Price Skimming?
What Is Price Skimming?

Price skimming: boom or bust? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Finance
What Is the IRS Form 4868?
What Is the IRS Form 4868?

IRS Form 4868 grants an automatic six-month extension for tax returns.

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Cost Benefit Analysis
Understanding Cost Benefit Analysis

Check out our cost benefit analysis definition and examples.

2 min read
Finance
Balloon Payment Definition and Examples
Balloon Payment Definition and Examples

What is a balloon payment and how does it work?

3 min read
Finance
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