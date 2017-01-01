GoCardless
2 min readSmall BusinessHow to find investors for your small business
Wondering how to get investors for a small business? Then read on.
2 min readPaymentsHow Automated Billing Can Improve Productivity
Find out how automated billing can drastically improve productivity levels.
1 min readEnterprise[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
See the key takeaways from the Forrester thought leadership paper.
1 min readGoCardlessWe’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer
Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.
2 min readEnterprise8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US
8x8 already reaping the rewards of their new payment system.
2 min readEnterpriseGoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports
GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’
1 min readEnterpriseGoCardless partners with YayPay to offer faster automated b2b payment collection
YayPay will integrate GoCardless’ global network with its AR offering.
1 min readGoCardless8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business
GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.
1 min readGoCardless13 March update: COVID-19 precautions
Steps we're taking to ensure the safety of staff and continuity of our service.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a Bank Identification Code (BIC code)?
BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide.