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3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.

3 min read
Cash flow
Bootstrapping and How it Works in Business
Bootstrapping and How it Works in Business

Get your startup off the ground with our bootstrapping business ideas.

2 min read
Cash flow
What Is a Chattel Mortgage?
What Is a Chattel Mortgage?

What are chattel loans, and is this type of mortgage right for you?

2 min read
Accountants
What Is an Encumbered Asset?
What Is an Encumbered Asset?

There are a few factors to consider before purchasing an encumbered asset.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Custodial Account?
What Is a Custodial Account?

Discover how to open a custodial account along with its pros and cons.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Beneficiary?
What Is a Beneficiary?

Check out our beneficiary definition for everything you need to know.

2 min read
Accountants
How Do Mobile Payment Systems Work?
How Do Mobile Payment Systems Work?

Find out more about mobile wallets and how phone pay works.

2 min read
Payments
What Is an Automated Billing System?
What Is an Automated Billing System?

Could an auto billing system make your life easier? Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Payments
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business

Detecting fraud in small business is one of the best ways to prevent it.

3 min read
Finance
What Is Peer-to-Peer in Banking?
What Is Peer-to-Peer in Banking?

Is peer-to-peer lending right for you? Here’s what you need to know.

2 min read
Payments
What Does ACH Hold Mean?
What Does ACH Hold Mean?

Is an ACH funding hold something to worry about? Find out here.

2 min read
Payments
Introducing GoCardless’ new Customer Hub...
Introducing GoCardless’ new Customer Hub...

We’ve launched a new Customer Hub, find out more today.

2 min read
How Do Mobile Payment Systems Work?
How Do Mobile Payment Systems Work?

Find out more about mobile wallets and how phone pay works.

2 min read
Payments
What Is an Automated Billing System?
What Is an Automated Billing System?

Could an auto billing system make your life easier? Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Payments
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business
The Most Common Frauds in Small Business

Detecting fraud in small business is one of the best ways to prevent it.

3 min read
Finance
What Is Peer-to-Peer in Banking?
What Is Peer-to-Peer in Banking?

Is peer-to-peer lending right for you? Here’s what you need to know.

2 min read
Payments
What Does ACH Hold Mean?
What Does ACH Hold Mean?

Is an ACH funding hold something to worry about? Find out here.

2 min read
Payments
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

PDF
Cash flow
What Does Demonetized Mean?
What Does Demonetized Mean?

What is demonetization? Discover its meaning along with its pros and cons.

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Ishikawa Diagram?
What Is a Ishikawa Diagram?

Ishikawa fishbone diagrams are used for root cause analysis. Find out more.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Decision Tree?
What Is a Decision Tree?

Check out our decision tree template.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Stop ACH Payments
How to Stop ACH Payments

Learn how to stop an automatic ACH payment from taking money from your account.

3 min read
Payments
Calculating Present and Future Value of Annuity
Calculating Present and Future Value of Annuity

Learn how to calculate the present and future value of annuities, right here.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Lean Management?
What Is Lean Management?

Trim the fat from business processes with a lean management system.

2 min read
Business Management

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.