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What are the advantages of paperless mandates for SEPA Direct Debit?

Rob Keating
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Last editedApr 20231 min read

Paperless mandates have several advantages over paper mandates, and can provide cost and efficiency benefits.

At GoCardless we believe the key to unlocking the full potential of SEPA, and Direct Debits more generally, particularly for online merchants, is currently the paperless mandate.

How to collect SEPA Direct Debit payments with GoCardless

1.

Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).

2.

Easily set up & schedule SEPA Direct Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links.

3.

From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.

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Paperless mandates have several advantages over paper mandates and can provide cost and efficiency benefits, via:

  • Fewer manual entry processes - Paper mandates require physical transfer, storage and details to be keyed in manually by merchants. The paperless mandate process is inherently more efficient and less prone to error.

  • Automated processes – Paperless mandates allow automatic storage and retrieval of mandate data.

  • No printing, signing and returning effort – Paperless mandates avoid the inconvenience of printing, signing and mailing a paper form by using a fully electronic process. This means there are no printing and postage costs. It also reduces paper files and archiving.

GoCardless provides a simple online system for creating and managing mandates.

To find out more about collecting SEPA Direct Debits, or to register your interest with GoCardless, visit our homepage.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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