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Introducing our new payment pages

Alasdair Monk
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

We've been working hard on our payment pages to bring them up to date with our new branding and improve the user experience for our customers.

Our new payment pages have been written from the ground up with speed and device agnosticism in mind. The new pages are, on average, over 60% faster than the previous version and now look great on your phone.

Check out the new design now at http://gocardless.com/example-checkout

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Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.