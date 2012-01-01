We are looking for an Office Manager
By Matt RobinsonNov 20121 min read
We are a fast growing company in need of someone awesome to help make our company and team run smoothly. You need to be smart, organised and great at getting stuff done.
It is a great role with lots of variety. You will be responsible for many of the important bits of running a growing company - everything from accounts & HR, to setting up our new office.
What are we looking for?
You are the kind of person who can be trusted with sensitive information, or important tasks. Most importantly, when you say you will do something, we know that it will be taken care of.
Here are some things you would have done last week:
Helping our accountant with our monthly management accounts
Finding us a new office
Dealing with accounts payable
Liaising with HMRC
Writing job ads
Organising our space at a careers fair
Arranging contracts and option agreement for new hires
Ordering computer equipment for new joiners
Here are some things you could do if you joined next week:
Developing new company processes. For example, to help new hires integrate quicker.
Managing the interview process for job applicants
Hiring a plumber to fix our kitchen
Organising the Team Christmas Party
Team Scheduling
Liaising with our landlords
Paying everyone (people get unhappy when this doesn't happen)
Working out when to transfer USD 2 million into GBP to get the best exchange rate
Why join us?
It's a challenging role - at the moment these responsibilities are generally split amongst the founders. But if you are looking for an autonomous role with lots of responsibility then this could be the perfect job for you.
Furthermore, it's a great place to work - you will be surrounded by smart people who all get on, and we encourage a casual, fun work environment: hours are flexible, and we like a game of pool or table football during the day.
Email matt@gocardless.com if you think you might be suitable, or know someone else who is.
NB. This is based on a blog post / job ad originally by 37 signals. Original visible here.
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.