Using GoCardless to collect money on Teamer

By GoCardless — Mar 2012 — 1 min read

Teamer is an online tool to help make organising sports teams easy. One of the great features they provide is an easy way to collect payments from team members for subs etc. They use GoCardless to handle payments. Here's a quick overview of making and receiving payments on Teamer.

Setting up your account to receive payments as a team organiser

Login Click the 'Payments' tab in the main navigation bar to go to the Payments Centre If this is your first time in the Payment Centre then click the 'Get me started!' link on the splash page Click 'New Collection Acct' button to set up your team's bank account Create a password for your GoCardless account and click 'Next step' Enter your club details and click 'Next step' Enter your club bank details and click 'Create merchant account' Your bank account will now show up under 'Collection Accounts' at the bottom of the Payments Centre page

Requesting payment

In the Payments Centre click 'New Payment Request' Enter the required details about what you're collecting for then click 'Save' Select the team members you're requesting payment from by clicking the 'add to player list' button by each person in the 'Squad' list At the bottom of the list 'Payer list' in the 'Send Notifications' box, click either 'Send now' or 'Send later' You can now see the payment status for each player (and update each manually if you need to)

Making a payment

When your team organiser requests a payment you will receive an email or SMS. Click on the included link and then do the following to make payment:

Login Click the 'Payments' tab in the main navigation bar to go to the Payments Centre If this is your first time in the Payment Centre then click the 'Get me started!' link on the splash page Click the 'Pay full amount' button next to the payment you wish to make Enter your details on the GoCardless payment page and click 'Next' Click 'Agree and Continue' to set up the Direct Debit Instruction (NB. you only have to complete this step for the first payment) Choose a password for your new GoCardless account then click 'Confirm this bill'

Sign up for Teamer now to make managing your team simple. If you get stuck with GoCardless payments within Teamer then email us and we'll help you out.