Most US finance leaders judge payment costs by the merchant fee. Usually, that is around 3%. But that percentage is only part of the story. In an economy with high interest rates and constant pressure to do more with less, your payment process is likely a major drain on your margins.

Between the time your team wastes chasing invoices and the revenue you lose when a card fails, the way you collect money has become an operational drag. It is not just about the transaction fee. It is about the friction that stops your business from scaling.

The cost of capital

Waiting 30 days to get paid worked when interest rates were near zero. It does not work anymore. Every day a dollar sits in your Accounts Receivable instead of your bank account, it loses value.

The labor market is also tight. You cannot afford to have your best people manually fixing reconciliation errors or calling customers to ask for a check. It is a waste of their time and your budget. To scale, you have to make payments work harder for you. They should not be a back-office utility. They should be an automated part of your growth strategy.

Why the current model is broken

Card failure kills revenue: In the US, relying on credit cards means a chunk of your revenue will not show up on the first try. A failed payment is a reason for customers to quit. You spent a lot of money winning those customers. Losing them because an expiration date changed or a limit was hit is a waste of your acquisition spend. It is revenue that should be in the bank, but instead, it is just gone.

The admin ceiling: Manual reconciliation is a massive hurdle for most finance teams. We see businesses hiring entire teams just to manage the manual work of recurring payments. That is a lot of overhead just to move money. It stops your team from doing the work that actually grows the business. If your team is stuck in spreadsheets, they are not looking at the big picture.

Lack of control: Most businesses rely on "push" payments. You send an invoice and wait for the customer to act. This puts your cash flow in someone else's hands. Moving to a "pull" system means you decide when the money moves. It takes the guesswork out of your month-end.

The reconciliation gap: When payments are not connected to your accounting software, your team has to match every entry by hand. This leads to errors, late reports, and a lack of visibility into your actual cash position. This disconnect makes it impossible to forecast with any real accuracy.

The cost of security: Handling sensitive payment data manually increases your risk. Every manual touchpoint is a potential security gap. Modernizing the stack allows you to use bank-level authentication to protect your revenue and your customers without adding more steps to the process.

Control the pull

More US businesses are moving toward automated "pull" systems like ACH. When you pull the payment, you are not guessing when the money will arrive. You can automate retries and use modern tools to check bank details instantly. This stops fraud before it starts and ensures the money actually arrives. You stop accepting the "fixed cost" of bad processes and start optimizing for cash flow.

In a sales-led business, your payment stack should support your sales team, not slow them down with admin. Modernizing this process means your finance team can spend their time on analysis and strategy rather than chasing paper checks.

The bottom line

Payments are about more than a transaction fee. Every hour spent reconciling and every customer lost to a failed card is a hit to your margin. If you want to build a resilient business, you have to look at the whole process.

Stop asking "what is the fee?" and start asking "how much is this whole process costing the business?"