We’re launching our new Sales Graduate Scheme - and we want YOU

By Joe Robins — Mar 2017 — 4 min read

At GoCardless, we’re proud to work with an incredibly diverse, driven and interesting team. We’re always looking for creative ways to hire and develop amazing people. So as we move into 2017, we’re delighted to announce the launch of our very first Sales Graduate Scheme.

What does the grad scheme involve?

We’ve condensed three hands-on roles within GoCardless into a fast moving, high-impact 12 month programme. This is to give you, the grad, the opportunity to learn fast and feel like you’re adding value as quickly as possible.

With our support, you’ll learn why our product exists, how it works and the best way to communicate both the high-level value and the low-level details to our customers.

All three roles are based in our London office, so you can get deeply immersed in the GoCardless culture and build relationships across multiple teams.

Interested? Here are the three rotations in more detail:

Customer Support (4 months)

As a Customer Support Analyst, you’re the first line of response for speaking with our customers.

A typical day involves:

Answering calls and emails from customers

Using our sophisticated in-house fraud detection systems to protect our users

Verifying new user accounts

Talking to new users to help them get the most from our product

Working with our product team to prioritise feature requests

We’ll help you become an expert in the complexity of our product and learn the multiple ways it can be used. You’ll also receive extensive training in dealing with customer objections, tailoring your communication to the situation and passing on key information to other teams at GoCardless. This is your opportunity to really get to know our product, giving you the foundation you need to move onto other rotations.

Sales Development Representative: SDR (4 months)

Your time in Customer Support will have gone some way to making you a product expert. Now it’s time to put your new skills into action with prospective customers!

A typical day as an SDR would involve:

Responding to sales queries from a range of potential companies

Taking time to understand the customer’s current processes to see if and where GoCardless can add value

Feeding information back to our Product, Marketing and wider Sales teams

Working in collaboration with other SDRs to improve team efficiency

Training for the position will involve a 4 week structured programme where you’ll deepen your understanding of the product and where we fit within the payments industry. We’ll also invest time developing your sales skills through one-to-one sessions, mock calls and demos with the wider sales team

New Business Development: Market Analyst (4 months)

Becoming a product expert is great, but gaining awareness of where and how GoCardless can add value will take your impact to the next level.

As a Market Analyst, your typical day will include:

Working closely with New Business Development (NBD) reps to identify target customers in the UK and across Europe.

Analysing target verticals to identify where and how GoCardless could add value.

Organising and enriching existing data on potential customers.

Presenting data to the wider NBD and Sales teams.

We’ll help you get to grips with complicated tools and encourage you to suggest improvements to our current processes. You’ll also see, first hand, how we tailor our communications with Enterprise clients compared to those in the SME market. If you're successful, your time in this role will directly influence the message GoCardless takes to market in 2018 and beyond.

What’s the recruitment process like?

We believe any interview process should closely mirror the role you’re interviewing for. That way we can test the core skills required and you can get a much better understanding of whether the role would excite and challenge you every day.

So we brainstormed the key competencies for each of the job roles, and constructed a process to match.

CV Screen

Your CV gives us an initial impression of you, along with your experiences and motivations. Think about how you can best present the information in your CV, to ensure we don’t miss the best bits.

Take Home Test

If we’re impressed with your CV and background, we’ll ask you complete a take home test that allows us to test your problem solving and writing abilities. Think about how you structure your responses to answer any question in the best way possible.

Phone Screen

This is your chance to make a great first impression. A lot of what you’ll be doing day-to-day will be on the phone, so we want to see how you communicate. We want to know what excites you about GoCardless and the world of fintech, and how you see your potential future with us. You’ll also have the chance to ask us questions about the role, the company, the culture, or anything in between.

Assessment Centre

Successful applicants will then be invited into our office to meet different members of the GoCardless team. You’ll be tested on the key aspects of all three rotations in individual and group tasks, and have a chance to chat to a range of people at GoCardless to ensure our culture fits your personality and ambition. We’re looking for team players so we’re measuring soft skills as well as core competencies (just be yourself!). The Assessment Centre is likely to take up half a day, so come prepared with research and energy. We’ll supply food, unlimited coffee and the rest!

Executive Interviews

Candidates who’ve made it this far have done extremely well. They certainly have some of the characteristics we’re looking for. The Executive Interviews are with the key decision makers in the company, who take a keen interest in getting to know all our people. They'll want to find out more about why you want to work with GoCardless specifically. They'll also want to know how your experiences will help us in achieving our company vision. They'll ask about your expectations, what you want to learn, and where you see your career heading in the future. If you’re confident you’re in the right place, going in the right direction with the right motivations, then just relax and remember, above all else, be yourself!

Why GoCardless? Why now?

GoCardless is having fun and growing fast. Thousands of businesses in the UK already trust us with their payments and hundreds more are joining every week. We're moving into our next phase of expansion and there’s no better time to get on board and grow with us.

We've built a dynamic, collaborative culture where we hire and develop smart, driven people that share our desire to do amazing work. We value learning and feedback, and we spur each other on to raise the bar for success. Our new grad scheme takes elements from three of our biggest customer facing teams and mixes them with structured training and mentorship to create a rounded and comprehensive 12 month scheme.

This is an exciting opportunity to join the first cohort and help us in our quest to build a global payments network for the internet. If you’re interested, please get in touch. Our team consists of people from diverse backgrounds, so if you're unsure, please apply – we’d love to hear from you!