Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Making Direct Debit simpler

Kit Brennan
Written by

Last editedJun 20241 min read

Over the last month, GoCardless has added more than 30 new features. Here are some of the most requested:

  • Take 1000s of payments at once - upload a CSV to request payments from all your customers at once (read more).

  • Easily identify customers - you can now add custom references and company names to your customers (read more).

  • Know when you will be paid - simply click on a payment to see the exact payout date (read more).

  • Cancel payments - cancel via your dashboard, right until we submit the payment to the bank.

Don't forget to follow our Twitter to be the first to find out about new GoCardless features!

We'd like to know...

What's the most ridiculous reason a customer has given you for not paying on time? Let us know and we'll feature the best responses.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.