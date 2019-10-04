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GoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 2019!

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Jess Harris
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Last editedJan 20201 min read

This week-long event celebrates excellent customer service, and recognises people across the business that make outstanding contributions to support customers.

Today marks the start of National Customer Service Week! This is a week-long event that celebrates excellent customer service, and recognises people across the business that make outstanding contributions to support customers.

Here at GoCardless, we pride ourselves on delivering awesome service to each of our customers and we’re extremely proud of the teams that deliver this on a daily basis. But, of course, we couldn’t do it without our awesome customers. So this week we’re shining a spotlight on some of our team members and sharing some of their favourite customer stories.

And we’d love for you to join us in our celebrations too!

If you’d like to celebrate how great your own customer service teams are, or simply want to share a positive experience you’ve had with ours, please drop us a message on Twitter using the hashtag #GCService.

We’d love to hear from you!

GoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 1
GoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 2
GoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 3

We look forward to celebrating National Customer Service Week 2019 with you all!

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.