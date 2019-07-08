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Hello SpreedlyCore!

GoCardless
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

We have some good news: all SpreedlyCore customers can now collect their invoices using GoCardless!

What is SpreedlyCore?

SpreedlyCore is an API for payment gateways. It allows you to take payments through multiple methods: GoCardless, PayPal, Dwolla as well as traditional credit cards. Developers who want to take payments in multiple territories can now take payments using GoCardless, allowing you them to expand their reach to customers by using GoCardless as well as taking advantages of SpreedlyCore's other offerings. 

They support 39 gateways and are planning to offer more. To see their full list, click here.

How can I use GoCardless with SpreedlyCore?

You can use us with SpreedlyCore in two different ways:

(1) Work directly with the SpreedlyCore API to develop an application that accepts payments via multiple methods. This includes secure storage, creating your own UI, working with whatever payment gateway you prefer, and support for newer payment types.

(2) Use one of the SpreedlyCore partner offerings for your business. These include:

Subscription billing management

  • Fusebill

  • ChargeBee

Ecommerce

  • Zenbilling 

  • Cloudswipe 

For more detail on these offerings, check SpreedlyCore's blog here.

We hope that this helps more people take advantage of our super low pricing and smooth, hassle-free payment collection.

For enquiries on how to get GoCardless set up on SpreedlyCore, contact SpreedlyCore support at support@spreedly.com.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.