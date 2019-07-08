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ChurchApp

GoCardless
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

ChurchApp has switched all their UK customers over to using GoCardless in order to collect the monthly subscription payments through Direct Debit.

Gavin Courtney, founder of ChurchApp, describes how useful GoCardless has been:

"No more cheques and BACS payments. GoCardless makes collecting B2B payments so much easier.

"Using GoCardless has made a huge difference to us, enabling us to do away with cheques and BACS transfers. Our entire billing system has become much less time consuming and at the same time it's much cheaper."

Anyone can use GoCardless to start collecting money online in minutes. Learn more.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.