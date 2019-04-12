GoCardless and Zuora go live in Sweden and Denmark

Last month we announced our new scheme launch with Zuora in Australia, and this month we’ve turned our attention to the Nordics. We’re excited to announce that Zuora customers in Sweden and Denmark can now take recurring payments with GoCardless via Autogiro and Betalingsservice!

GoCardless has been processing payments in the Nordics since 2015, and with the addition of Autogiro and Betalingsservice to our Zuora partnership, we’re uniquely positioned to support the growth of the Nordic subscription economy and solve the common issues that enterprise businesses face through collecting recurring payments.

John Phillips, Managing Director, EMEA, Zuora, said: “Our mission is to enable all companies to be successful in the subscription economy. Collaborating with GoCardless means we can offer our customers, and their customers, more flexibility and scalability when it comes to subscribing to new goods and services."

What is Autogiro?

Bg Autogiro is a Direct Debit scheme for collecting Krona-denominated payments from a bank account in Sweden. It's the Swedish equivalent to SEPA Direct Debit in the Eurozone and Bacs Direct Debit in the UK.

Bg Autogiro is a popular method for collecting payments in Sweden. Approximately eight out of ten Swedes use Autogiro with the average customer paying five to seven bills per month via Autogiro.

What are the benefits of Autogiro?

Autogiro payments are bank-to-bank. Autogiro operates through the Bankgirot clearing scheme, rather than through the card networks. This has significant benefits when taking payments on an ongoing basis:

Low cost. Since Autogiro payments aren't routed through expensive card networks, they're much lower cost than taking payments by card.

High retention. Churn due to card expiry is completely eliminated. Autogiro relationships last longer than ongoing card payments.

Anyone can pay. Anyone with a Swedish bank account can pay by Autogiro. This includes both businesses and consumers.

What is Betalingsservice?

Betalingsservice is the Direct Debit scheme within Denmark, it enables merchants to automatically collect Krone-denominated payments from their customers.

What are the benefits of Betalingsservice?

The Betalingsservice clearing scheme avoids the need to use any card networks. Operating in this way can be beneficial when taking payments on a regular basis, for example:

Lower costs. Direct Debit payments are typically cheaper than Denmark’s card network.

Higher retention. Direct Debit eliminates the risk of customer churn from card expiry, meaning your customers can enjoy a longer relationship with your service.

Open to everyone. Anyone with a bank account can use Direct Debit to make payments, as long as they have signed a debtor agreement with their bank.

GoCardless’s Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships, Karl Stjernstrom said: “As a global payments provider, we know that businesses need scalable solutions to effectively manage recurring payments across multiple territories. We’re really excited to be growing our partnership with Zuora through these new scheme launches to help businesses collect payments through Bank Debit from their customers across the Nordics”.

Our latest integration with Zuora is another key milestone in our efforts to solve the common problem of late payments around the world. With BECS NZ, PAD in Canada and ACH in the USA also soon to be added, it’s another step towards our mission of creating a truly global bank to bank payments network.

GoCardless for Zuora is now live in the following countries and schemes:

Country Scheme Currency Eurozone SEPA EUR (€) UK Bacs GBP (£) Australia BECS AUD ($) Sweden Autogiro SEK (kr) Denmark Betalingsservice DKK (kr)

To find out more about enabling the GoCardless integration simply schedule a call to speak to one of our team.