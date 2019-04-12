GoCardless for Zuora is now live in Canada and New Zealand

By Martin Lloyd — Sep 2019 — 1 min read

We’re pleased to announce that we now offer Zuora customers the ability to take recurring payments in Canada with Pre-Authorized Debit (PAD) and New Zealand with Bulk Electronic Clearing System (BECS NZ).

We’ve been making significant strides this year to expand our relationship with Zuora, and grow our global footprint of Bank Debit schemes. In addition to launching new schemes in 2019, including Autogiro in Sweden, Betalingsservice in Denmark and BECS in Australia we’re pleased to announce that we now offer Zuora customers the ability to take recurring payments in Canada with Pre-Authorized Debit (PAD) and New Zealand with Bulk Electronic Clearing System (BECS NZ).

“Our collaboration with GoCardless means we can offer our customers, and their customers, more freedom and scalability when it comes to subscribing to new goods and services. By providing more payment options than ever before, companies are able to customise their offerings to attract a broader market of subscribers, on more attractive and profitable terms.” Iman Ghodosi, GM Asia Pacific Region.

Our latest integrations with Zuora mark another key milestone in our mission of creating a truly global bank to bank payments network. With ACH in the United States soon to be added we’re enabling companies all over the world to connect with their customers through a frictionless payment experience.

GoCardless’s Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships, Karl Stjernstrom said: “Connecting three continents with the ability to collect bank debit payments from more than 70% of the world’s global recurring payment volume, is something that’s never been done before. For customers of GoCardless and Zuora its a hugely valuable tool, that enables them to consolidate their payments strategy and collect bank debit almost anywhere in the world.”

GoCardless for Zuora is now live in the following countries and schemes:

Country Scheme Currency Eurozone SEPA EUR (€) UK Bacs GBP (£) Australia BECS AUD ($) Sweden Autogiro SEK (kr) Denmark Betalingsservice DKK (kr) Canada PAD CAD ($) New Zealand BECS NZD ($)

If you want to know more about Bank Debit in each of these schemes, please visit our reference guides.

To find out more about enabling the GoCardless integration simply schedule a call to speak to one of our team.