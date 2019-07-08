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FAQ Friday – that’s it for 2018!

Chloe Dormand
Written by

Last editedJan 2021

It’s been four months (and 15 videos) since we launched our FAQ Friday video series. We have enjoyed hearing your questions and taking on the challenge of answering them on camera.

But with Christmas fast approaching, it’s time to take a short break.

In this week’s video, Social Media Manager, Phoebe, takes a look back at the series so far – including behind the scenes footage and bloopers.

We wish you all a merry Christmas and we’ll see you next year!

Catch up with FAQ Fridays

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