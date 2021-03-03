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We're growing in the states with a new office in New York

Jennifer Ellis
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

The North American team continues to grow from San Francisco to New York.

We’re continuing our commitment to the US with the opening of an office in New York City.

GoCardless entered the US market in 2019 and has successfully grown its customer base with prestige clients including DocuSign and 8x8. We’re set to triple our employee base this year with new roles across both the east coast and San Francisco offices.

The New York office will be the hub for scaling up the GoCardless payment infrastructure in the US, with a growing team of compliance, regulatory and banking operations specialists recruited over the coming months to expand payment partnerships, licenses and operational capabilities.

The New York office will be led by Nanna Saito Nielsen, VP of Banking Operations. She says:

“The opening of our New York office signals the strength of our intent in the US. Following a successful start, we are now dedicated to creating the best payment infrastructure for our clients by expanding our US partner network and offering local operational support. This will enable us to better serve businesses across the country as the adoption of digital payment methods continues to accelerate.”

Our San Francisco office will continue to cover in-market strategy and sales under Andrew Gilboy, General Manager of North America.

Global talent drive

Overall, we plan to increase our global headcount by two-thirds, by the end of 2021. This is driven by the acceleration of our open banking strategy following our $95m fundraise in late 2020. 

Eva Ducruezet, Chief People Officer, will oversee our talent acquisition. She says:

“The scale of our recruitment is testament to the success we saw in 2020 and the company’s bright prospects, especially as open banking matures. We believe the combination of GoCardless’ payments network and open banking technology provides unparalleled benefit for businesses and consumers. We’re looking for the best talent to join our high-performing team so we can execute on our strategy. Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, we’re proud to be contributing to job creation and economic growth in all of our markets.”

Hundreds of roles are now open across teams worldwide.

GoCardless currently employs approximately 450 people worldwide, with offices in London, Paris, Munich, Melbourne, San Francisco and New York City. Due to Covid-19, the workforce will remain ‘remote-first’ until at least summer 2021, subject to local restrictions.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.