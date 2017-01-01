By Nicki Cho — Nov 2017 — 1 min read

We’re thrilled to be recognised as one of the UK’s fastest growing technology companies for the second year running, in Deloitte’s 2017 UK Technology Fast 50.

GoCardless came in 8th place overall, with a growth rate of 2097% over the last four years. We were the third fastest-growing fintech business, after betting exchange business Smarkets and our close friends and GoCardless customer, Receipt Bank.

Congrats also go to another GoCardless customer: fitness membership organisation MoveGB for taking third place overall, and of course to Deliveroo, who topped the list with a record-breaking growth rate of 107,117%!

It was great to hear from one our investors at the Fast 50 Awards last night too. Eileen Burbidge from Passion Capital gave a great keynote and shared her top 10 tips for founders.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Deloitte Fast 50, which aims to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the UK’s fastest growing technology companies.

This year’s Fast 50 includes more fintech business than ever before (including our friends at Receipt Bank and Funding Circle), representing 26% of all winners.

This year’s list also illustrates the continued importance of London as a UK tech hub. The city has experienced considerable growth in the number of winners it contributes to the Fast 50, rising from eight (16%) in 2005 to 32 (64%) in 2017.

In total, this year’s companies delivered cumulative revenues of c. £1bn, while employing over 9,000 employees.

As as for GoCardless’ growth, this year we reached $4bn in annual transactions volumes, across more than 30,000 customers. And between opening new Direct Debit Schemes in Australia and Denmark and doubling the size of our team, there are no plans to slow down in 2018!